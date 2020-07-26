Timothy P. Sullivan Sells 8,000,000 Shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Stock

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 8,000,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $100,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at $408,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $18.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.23.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $705.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

