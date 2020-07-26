TOM TAILOR (ETR:TTI) Trading Down 4.5%

TOM TAILOR Holding AG (ETR:TTI) fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €0.32 ($0.36) and last traded at €0.33 ($0.37), 10,704 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 252,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.35 ($0.39).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,513.37, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is €1.17.

About TOM TAILOR (ETR:TTI)

TOM TAILOR Holding SE, an integrated fashion and lifesytle company, provides casual wear and accessories for women, men, and kids primarily under the TOM TAILOR and BONITA brand names. It operates through three segments: TOM TAILOR Wholesale, TOM TAILOR Retail, and BONITA. The company offers products for target groups primarily up to the age 45, including clothing for men and women, as well as for children and babies.

