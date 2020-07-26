Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,640 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $44.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trimble Inc has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $46.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.92.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Trimble Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Trimble from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trimble from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Trimble from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Craig Hallum cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

In related news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $109,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 12,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $497,661.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,276,125.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,650 shares of company stock valued at $843,372 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

