Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Twin Disc in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

Shares of NASDAQ TWIN opened at $5.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.37. The company has a market cap of $79.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.31. Twin Disc has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $68.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.35 million. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Twin Disc will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twin Disc news, Director Michael Doar bought 10,000 shares of Twin Disc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,819 shares in the company, valued at $355,118.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twin Disc during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Twin Disc by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Twin Disc by 53.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 8,846 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Twin Disc by 13.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Twin Disc by 100.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 80,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

