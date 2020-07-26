Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. owns and manages casinos, primarily in Rhode Island, Mississippi and Delaware, as well as a Colorado horse race track which possesses licenses. The company’s properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Dover Downs Hotel Casino and Arapahoe Park. Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. is based in RI, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TRWH. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Twin River Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

NYSE TRWH opened at $21.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $640.25 million, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.10. Twin River Worldwide has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $30.45.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $109.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.10 million. Twin River Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 5.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Twin River Worldwide will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Twin River Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Twin River Worldwide by 394.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Twin River Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Twin River Worldwide by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Twin River Worldwide by 96.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

