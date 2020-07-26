Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UN. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $740,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 58,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever stock opened at $58.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.99 and its 200-day moving average is $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. Unilever NV has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $63.62. The company has a market cap of $100.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.51.

UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

