Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Raised to $195.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UNP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cfra cut their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

NYSE UNP opened at $176.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,302,925,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,475,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $913,360,000 after buying an additional 3,478,627 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,427,490,000 after buying an additional 2,783,001 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,746,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $528,397,000 after buying an additional 1,897,913 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,898,088 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $431,545,000 after buying an additional 1,827,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

