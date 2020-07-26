United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS opened at $118.35 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.03 and a 200-day moving average of $103.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. CSFB cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,865.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.