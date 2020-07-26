Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Position Increased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Universal Display worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Universal Display by 44.0% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,946,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Universal Display from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.33.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $156.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.65. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $105.11 and a 12-month high of $230.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.94 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 33.74%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

