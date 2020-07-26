Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 840.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VLY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 920,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after buying an additional 388,429 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.10.

In related news, Director Eric P. Edelstein bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $220,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,707.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin J. Lynch bought 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $60,134.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLY opened at $7.78 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $12.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $327.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

