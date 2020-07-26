VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF (NYSEARCA:CNXT) Shares Down 4.6%

VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF (NYSEARCA:CNXT)’s stock price was down 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.14 and last traded at $39.65, approximately 65,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 32,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.55.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF (NYSEARCA:CNXT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.45% of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

