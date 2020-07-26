VERITY Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 74 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

VERITY Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 74 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Amazon.com by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Amazon.com by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $8,070,972,000. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,760.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,885.91.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,008.91 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1,500.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,814.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,274.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

