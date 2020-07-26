Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $9,364,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,617,232.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total value of $7,287,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,306,433.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,311 shares of company stock worth $37,929,019 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.09.

TYL stock opened at $357.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.77. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.99 and a 12-month high of $382.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.82.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $276.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.