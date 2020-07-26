Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,915 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Hawaiian worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Hawaiian by 1,450.1% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 793,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 742,749 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,731,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,072,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hawaiian by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 299,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,758,000 after acquiring an additional 210,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,719,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,953,000 after purchasing an additional 193,856 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HA. ValuEngine raised Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Shares of Hawaiian stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $603.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.67. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $559.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Hawaiian’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

