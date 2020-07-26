Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $529,000 Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Waters by 2.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,776,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,051,656,000 after purchasing an additional 161,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,379,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $979,304,000 after purchasing an additional 269,768 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Waters by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,667,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $849,633,000 after purchasing an additional 64,389 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 1.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,015,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $184,924,000 after purchasing an additional 17,210 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $179,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares during the period. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Waters from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Waters from $223.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Waters from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.11.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $223.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.52 and its 200-day moving average is $200.13. Waters Co. has a one year low of $154.39 and a one year high of $245.68.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $464.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 1,937.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

