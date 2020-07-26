Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $543,000 Stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter valued at $7,940,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 4th quarter valued at $150,687,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,288,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,883,000 after buying an additional 4,100,907 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 4th quarter valued at $6,989,000. 52.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NLY shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.75 to $7.75 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.95.

In other news, CFO Serena Wolfe purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 370,000 shares of company stock worth $2,226,400. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NLY stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.06. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $51.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.45 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 142.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.31%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

