Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $547,000 in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 44 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,254,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.01, for a total value of $119,442.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.00, for a total transaction of $422,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,055,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,547 shares of company stock valued at $9,694,046 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $862.72 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $579.40 and a 52-week high of $891.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $818.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $756.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.11. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 134.62%. The business had revenue of $649.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 21.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $790.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $733.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

