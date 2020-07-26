Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 12,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 40,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $1,352,906.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,451.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $182,190.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

American Electric Power stock opened at $88.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.68.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

