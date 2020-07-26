Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.20.

NYSE:MKC opened at $193.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.37. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a fifty-two week low of $112.22 and a fifty-two week high of $196.77.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.36%.

In other news, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $453,025.00. Also, insider Malcolm Swift sold 24,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.65, for a total transaction of $4,468,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,408 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,479 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

