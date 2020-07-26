Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,516 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.6% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $310,935.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,676 shares of company stock valued at $469,581. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.31.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $52.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.94. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

