Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,413 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

Shares of FANG opened at $40.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.84 and a 200-day moving average of $50.63. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -104.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.21. Diamondback Energy Inc has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $105.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.57 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 1,800 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.92 per share, for a total transaction of $84,456.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,395.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

