Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC) fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.15 and last traded at $40.56, 45,020 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 25% from the average session volume of 36,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.62.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.51 and a 200-day moving average of $37.12.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders owned about 0.09% of Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

