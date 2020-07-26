Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vocera Communications Inc. provides mobile communication solutions focused on addressing critical communication challenges facing hospitals. The Company’s solutions consist of its Voice Communication, new Messaging and Care Transition solutions. It enables users to communicate with a Vocera Wi-Fi (TM) Smartphone or Vocera Connect application for smartphones including Blackberry, iPhone, and Android devices. Vocera Communications Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. “

VCRA has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE VCRA opened at $23.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $743.42 million, a PE ratio of -43.79 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.32. Vocera Communications has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $28.78.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.53 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vocera Communications will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $301,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 3,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $75,696.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,470.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,723 shares of company stock worth $1,177,328 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the second quarter worth $1,074,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 76.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,024 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 24,277 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 13.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,324,000 after purchasing an additional 88,908 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Vocera Communications by 170.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 10,693 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vocera Communications by 22.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares during the period.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

