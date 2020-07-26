Washburn Capital Management Inc. Acquires 17 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.6% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 23.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $133,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,760.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,885.91.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,008.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,500.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.76, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,814.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2,274.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

