Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,817 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 1.45% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $8,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WASH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 30,660 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Compass Point raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

WASH stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $578.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.04. Washington Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $25.86 and a one year high of $54.96.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.03 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

