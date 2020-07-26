Watson Rebecca Has $3.45 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Watson Rebecca trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,459 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.1% of Watson Rebecca’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Watson Rebecca’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at $536,884,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,290,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $3,783,310,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Apple by 18.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.80.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $370.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,605.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

