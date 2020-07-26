Wedbush Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,320.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $1,200.00 to $1,320.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.68 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $21.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $27.46 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMG. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $1,132.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $783.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $940.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,059.20.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,130.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,068.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $890.27. The company has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.25, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.22. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,187.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew H. Paull sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,018.75, for a total value of $407,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,293.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $858.77, for a total value of $689,592.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,329,586.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,805 shares of company stock valued at $6,767,873. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 300.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 52 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 440.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 54 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.