Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,282.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $969.00 to $1,282.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $783.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $1,450.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Argus cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,030.00 to $1,000.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,059.20.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,130.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,068.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $890.27. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 111.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.22. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $1,187.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $842,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $858.77, for a total transaction of $689,592.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at $18,329,586.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,805 shares of company stock worth $6,767,873. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 988.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,836,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

