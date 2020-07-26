Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 433 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 price objective (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,885.91.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,008.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,814.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,274.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The firm has a market cap of $1,500.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

