Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Westaim Corp (OTCMKTS:WEDXF)’s stock price was down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.47, approximately 25,413 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 64,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

The stock has a market capitalization of $210.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

Get Westaim alerts:

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westaim had a negative net margin of 70.06% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $23.33 million for the quarter.

Westaim Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WEDXF)

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.