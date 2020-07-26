William M. Foshee Sells 6,700 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Stock

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) CFO William M. Foshee sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $251,183.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 319,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,964,183.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $37.22 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.31.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $90.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.55%.

SFBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

