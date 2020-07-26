Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,030 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $14,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,027,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,219,000 after buying an additional 591,600 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $911,217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,395,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,166,000 after buying an additional 180,196 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,028,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,622,000 after buying an additional 54,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,963,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,017,000 after buying an additional 111,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XEL opened at $67.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.20. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $6,899,768.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,531 shares in the company, valued at $30,387,201.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XEL. Wells Fargo & Co cut Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.36.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

