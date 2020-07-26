Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 106.4% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $6,899,768.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,531 shares in the company, valued at $30,387,201.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $67.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.20. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th.

XEL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

