Yangtze River Port and Logistics (NASDAQ:YRIV) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Yangtze River Port and Logistics Ltd (NASDAQ:YRIV) fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, 121,798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 201,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

About Yangtze River Port and Logistics (NASDAQ:YRIV)

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited, through its subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co, Ltd., primarily engages in the real estate and infrastructural development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, a port logistics center located in Wuhan Newport Yangluo Port, Hubei Province of China.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Yangtze River Port and Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangtze River Port and Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.