Zacks: Analysts Expect Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.44 Billion

Equities analysts expect Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) to post sales of $2.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Molson Coors Brewing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.46 billion. Molson Coors Brewing posted sales of $2.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing will report full year sales of $9.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.41 billion to $9.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.62 billion to $10.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Molson Coors Brewing.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on TAP. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 19.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after buying an additional 41,054 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,737,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 172,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,289,000 after purchasing an additional 30,995 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter worth $808,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 243.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAP opened at $36.49 on Friday. Molson Coors Brewing has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $61.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -280.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.18.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

