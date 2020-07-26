Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.13 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) will post $5.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $5.57 billion. Schlumberger reported sales of $8.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year sales of $23.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.81 billion to $25.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $21.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.06 billion to $25.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.03.

In other news, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $607,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 92,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,987.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 34,468 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $614,564.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,290 shares of company stock worth $1,506,249 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,442,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,532,000 after buying an additional 189,821 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 334,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $19.48 on Friday. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50, a P/E/G ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

