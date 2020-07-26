Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) to Hold

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of AUPH opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 21.01 and a current ratio of 21.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.61. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $21.93.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43,965.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

