Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) to Hold

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “trivago N.V. is a technology company. It provides internet-related services and products in the fields of hotels, lodging and metasearch. trivago N.V. is based in Duesseldorf, Germany. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TRVG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trivago from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on Trivago in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Trivago from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Trivago from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.26.

TRVG stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $587.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.35. Trivago has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $5.38.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $154.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.01 million. Trivago had a positive return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 26.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Trivago will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Trivago in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Trivago by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 36,057 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Trivago in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trivago in the 4th quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Trivago by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 18,012 shares during the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

