Zacks Investment Research Downgrades U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) to Hold

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.80% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for U.S. Silica for the second quarter of 2020 have moved up over the past month. The company is likely to gain from its expansion actions in the Permian Basin. The Sandbox and EP Minerals buyouts are also expected to make significant contributions. The company’s focus on increasing footprint and product offerings in specialty end markets is also expected to boost margins. However, higher capital spending associated with expansion are impacting the company’s ability to generate free cash flows. It is also witnessing some headwinds in the Oil & Gas unit, and the Industrial and Specialty Products division. The company expects a decline in these segments in the second quarter. U.S. Silica’s high debt level is another concern. Also, the company has underperformed the industry over the past year.”

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

SLCA has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on U.S. Silica from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on U.S. Silica from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on U.S. Silica from $3.00 to $4.35 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.26.

SLCA opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.78. U.S. Silica has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $14.83.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $269.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.85 million. U.S. Silica had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 27.99%. U.S. Silica’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLCA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 46.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 66,514 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,972 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 49,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Silica (SLCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.