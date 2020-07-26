Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,968 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 24.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,015,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,225,000 after acquiring an additional 978,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,953,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,610,000 after acquiring an additional 167,690 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,119,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,548,000 after acquiring an additional 386,697 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth $103,601,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 12.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,165,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,949,000 after acquiring an additional 132,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler stock opened at $121.72 on Friday. Zscaler Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $129.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.31 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.94.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zscaler Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ZS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zscaler from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

In other Zscaler news, insider Manoj Apte sold 1,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.93, for a total transaction of $182,272.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,224,937.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 5,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.60, for a total value of $637,826.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,601,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 339,694 shares of company stock valued at $34,703,377 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

