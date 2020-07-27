-$0.27 EPS Expected for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Ross Stores posted earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 123.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.85.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $86.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.80. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $124.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,445,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,213,009,000 after acquiring an additional 402,678 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Ross Stores by 9.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,527,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $567,673,000 after purchasing an additional 548,721 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 5.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,321,208 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $462,784,000 after purchasing an additional 289,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,221,696 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $453,228,000 after purchasing an additional 91,015 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ross Stores by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,733,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $411,636,000 after purchasing an additional 229,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

