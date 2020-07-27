$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted earnings of $1.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 61%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $4.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $481.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.53 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CFR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.70.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Samuel G. Dawson purchased 1,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.16 per share, with a total value of $99,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,952.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham M. Weston acquired 29,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 55,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,175,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 30,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.66. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $100.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

