$1.04 EPS Expected for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) will report $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.21. Old Dominion Freight Line posted earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $5.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $6.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $987.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.61.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $182.24 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $104.61 and a 52-week high of $190.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,755,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,411,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 53.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,550,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $859,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,981,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $522,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $137,947,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.8% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,824,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,486,000 after purchasing an additional 598,185 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

