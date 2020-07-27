$101.63 Million in Sales Expected for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to post sales of $101.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $105.76 million and the lowest is $97.50 million. Badger Meter reported sales of $108.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full-year sales of $402.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $394.00 million to $410.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $420.37 million, with estimates ranging from $404.30 million to $436.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Badger Meter.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $91.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.66 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

BMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

BMI stock opened at $63.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.47. Badger Meter has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $70.83.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $33,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,227,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 45,245 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

