125,058 Shares in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 125,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PINS. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 125.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,559 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $1,508,479.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,479.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,448 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $26,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 920,525 shares of company stock valued at $20,349,186 over the last three months.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $24.54 on Monday. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $36.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.22. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 73.06% and a negative net margin of 120.48%. The business had revenue of $271.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PINS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Argus downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.27.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

