$133.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) will report sales of $133.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $131.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $136.58 billion. Walmart posted sales of $130.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year sales of $545.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $538.52 billion to $549.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $551.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $537.68 billion to $560.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. CSFB increased their target price on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.78.

WMT opened at $131.24 on Monday. Walmart has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $134.13. The stock has a market cap of $371.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.40 and a 200-day moving average of $120.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $10,459,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,272,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

