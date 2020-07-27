$167.62 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will post sales of $167.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $170.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $165.20 million. Bank of Hawaii posted sales of $169.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year sales of $682.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $682.51 million to $682.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $668.91 million, with estimates ranging from $664.30 million to $673.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bank of Hawaii.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Separately, Compass Point raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director John C. Erickson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.68 per share, with a total value of $55,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,950 shares in the company, valued at $219,936. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 973,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,791,000 after purchasing an additional 103,674 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 837,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,439,000 after purchasing an additional 48,694 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 568,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,095,000 after purchasing an additional 17,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after purchasing an additional 26,083 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $42,724,000. 73.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $59.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.41 and a 200-day moving average of $69.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $95.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Hawaii (BOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.