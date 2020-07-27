1847 Goedeker Plans $10 Million IPO for July 31st (GOED)

1847 Goedeker (GOED) expects to raise $10 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, July 31st, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 1,000,000 shares at $9.00-$11.00 per share.

In the last year, 1847 Goedeker generated $47.6 million in revenue and had a net loss of $2.5 million. 1847 Goedeker has a market-cap of $57.5 million.

ThinkEquity (a division of Fordham Financial Management) served as the underwriter for the IPO and Aegis Capital and Spartan Capital Securities were co-managers.

1847 Goedeker provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” Our company is a one-stop e-commerce destination for home furnishings, including appliances, furniture, home goods and related products. Since our founding in 1951, we have evolved from a local brick and mortar operation serving the St. Louis metro area to a large nationwide omnichannel retailer that offers one-stop shopping for the leading brands. While we still maintain our St. Louis showroom, over 90% of our sales are placed through our website at www.goedekers.com. We offer over 227,000 SKUs organized by category and product features, providing visitors to the site an easy to navigate shopping experience. “.

1847 Goedeker was founded in 1951 and has 67 employees. The company is located at 13850 Manchester Rd., Ballwin, MO 63011, US and can be reached via phone at 888-768-1710 or on the web at http://www.goedekers.com.

