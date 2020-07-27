$2.80 Billion in Sales Expected for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) will report $2.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.82 billion. eBay posted sales of $2.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full year sales of $10.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.96 billion to $10.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.77 billion to $12.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for eBay.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.54.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of eBay by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 32,086,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $964,505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $324,031,000. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at about $169,819,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of eBay by 29.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,338,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $437,369,000 after buying an additional 1,914,125 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at about $55,484,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock opened at $55.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. eBay has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The firm has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.72.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eBay (EBAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.