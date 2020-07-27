$3.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will post sales of $3.80 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.02 billion. Penske Automotive Group reported sales of $5.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $19.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.04 billion to $19.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $22.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.93 billion to $23.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 48,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,652,000 after purchasing an additional 25,584 shares in the last quarter. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PAG opened at $46.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.90 and its 200 day moving average is $39.56. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $53.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

